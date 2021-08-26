Analysts Set Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Price Target at $21.83

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGTI. Citigroup began coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Agiliti stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $19.67. 1,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,669. Agiliti has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

