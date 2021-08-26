Analysts Set Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) PT at $416.00

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $416.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock traded down $3.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $373.18. The stock had a trading volume of 737,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Anthem has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $382.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem will post 25.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

