Analysts Set Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Target Price at $11.20

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.20.

BNMDF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.20 price target for the company.

OTCMKTS BNMDF opened at $10.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89. Banca Mediolanum has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

