Analysts Set Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Target Price at $11.20

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.20.

BNMDF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.20 price target for the company.

OTCMKTS BNMDF opened at $10.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89. Banca Mediolanum has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

