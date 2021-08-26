Analysts Set Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) PT at $34.41

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,050,907 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $21,739,000 after purchasing an additional 148,126 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,708,412 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $97,295,000 after purchasing an additional 343,452 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,590 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $19.85. 10,988,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,402,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $30.87.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

