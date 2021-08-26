Analysts Set DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) PT at $50.46

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.46.

DISH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HSBC upgraded DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

DISH Network stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,736,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

