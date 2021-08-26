Analysts Set ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target at $12.14

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECNCF. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of ECNCF stock opened at $8.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

