Analysts Set Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target at $97.50

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on KRYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of KRYS stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,851. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $87.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.89.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

