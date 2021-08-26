Analysts Set Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Price Target at $81.00

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of KHNGY stock opened at $71.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $72.93. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

