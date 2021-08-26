Analysts Set Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT at $97.72

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.72.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.84. 6,877,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,392,121. The company has a market capitalization of $189.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.80. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $105.65.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,327 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

