Analysts Set Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target at $18.80

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RLLMF shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$22.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RLLMF opened at $9.72 on Monday. Real Matters has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.10.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

