Analysts Set TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Target Price at $36.46

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.46.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TIXT shares. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TIXT. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter worth $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. 9.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TIXT opened at $34.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $34.16.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

