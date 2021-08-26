Analysts Set TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Target Price at $36.46

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.46.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TIXT shares. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TIXT. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter worth $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. 9.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TELUS International (Cda)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
