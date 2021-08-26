Analyzing Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) & Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ)

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) and Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Semler Scientific and Yubo International Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semler Scientific $38.60 million 18.59 $14.01 million $1.74 61.06 Yubo International Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Semler Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Yubo International Biotech.

Volatility & Risk

Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 7.38, indicating that its share price is 638% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Semler Scientific and Yubo International Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semler Scientific 0 0 3 0 3.00 Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Semler Scientific presently has a consensus price target of $132.67, suggesting a potential upside of 24.86%. Given Semler Scientific’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Semler Scientific is more favorable than Yubo International Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Semler Scientific and Yubo International Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semler Scientific 43.39% 68.78% 58.46% Yubo International Biotech N/A -101.78% -9.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Yubo International Biotech on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc. engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests. The company was founded by Herbert J. Semler and Shirley L. Semler on August 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Yubo International Biotech Company Profile

Yubo International Biotech Ltd. engages in the supply of products that process, store and administer therapeutic doses of endometrial stem cells for treatment of disease and injuries. Its products include Life Shinkansen Liquid Dressing and Life Shinkansen Spray Dressing. The company was founded by Lawrence A. Minkoff on February 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

