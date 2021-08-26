Analyzing Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) & Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO)

Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO) and Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Coro Global alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Coro Global and Ubisoft Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coro Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Ubisoft Entertainment 2 2 8 0 2.50

Ubisoft Entertainment has a consensus price target of $56.90, indicating a potential upside of 359.61%. Given Ubisoft Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ubisoft Entertainment is more favorable than Coro Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Ubisoft Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Coro Global and Ubisoft Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coro Global N/A -521.38% -294.93% Ubisoft Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Coro Global has a beta of 3.94, indicating that its stock price is 294% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ubisoft Entertainment has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coro Global and Ubisoft Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coro Global N/A N/A -$5.52 million N/A N/A Ubisoft Entertainment $2.60 billion 2.95 $120.42 million $0.58 21.34

Ubisoft Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Coro Global.

Summary

Ubisoft Entertainment beats Coro Global on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coro Global

Coro Global Inc. develops and commercializes financial technology products in the United States and the District of Columbia. It offers Coro, a mobile application that allows customers to send, receive, and exchange the United States dollars and gold; and Financial Crime Risk Management, an integrated anti-money laundering/know your customer onboarding and transaction monitoring solution that provides an integrated compliance solution for compliance departments. The company was formerly known as Hash Labs Inc. and changed its name to Coro Global Inc. in January 2020. Coro Global Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works. The company was founded by Yves Guillemot on March 28, 1986 and is headquartered in Montreuil sous Bois, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Coro Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coro Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.