AnRKey X ($ANRX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.38 Million

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded up 39.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. AnRKey X has a market capitalization of $15.74 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AnRKey X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, AnRKey X has traded 76.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00052745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00125273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.69 or 0.00156715 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,060.11 or 1.00248137 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.15 or 0.01026088 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.76 or 0.06570994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AnRKey X Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 96,729,404 coins. The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.io

Buying and Selling AnRKey X

