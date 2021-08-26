Antony C. Mattessich Buys 5,000 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) CEO Antony C. Mattessich purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,681. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

OCUL stock opened at $10.56 on Thursday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $24.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.10.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. FMR LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 548.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,069 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter worth $7,956,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 42.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,548,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,414,000 after purchasing an additional 461,855 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter worth $6,275,000. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 527.8% during the first quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 436,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 366,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

OCUL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

