Aon plc (NYSE:AON) is Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 17.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 551,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,657 shares during the quarter. AON makes up approximately 2.6% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $131,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $942,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 662.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,415,000 after buying an additional 956,877 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $134,780,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in AON by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,593,000 after purchasing an additional 550,588 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,976,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AON. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.61.

AON traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.97. 1,353,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $282.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.76.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

