Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Purchases $502,459.15 in Stock

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Terry Considine acquired 76,015 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $502,459.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Terry Considine also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 19th, Terry Considine bought 150,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $982,500.00.
Shares of AIV opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02.
Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile
Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
