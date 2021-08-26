Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Purchases $502,459.15 in Stock

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Terry Considine acquired 76,015 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $502,459.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Terry Considine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Terry Considine bought 150,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $982,500.00.

Shares of AIV opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 6,207,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,116,000 after acquiring an additional 198,404 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter worth about $1,462,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

