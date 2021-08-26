Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Terry Considine Purchases 150,000 Shares

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Terry Considine acquired 150,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $982,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Terry Considine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Terry Considine acquired 76,015 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $502,459.15.

Shares of AIV opened at $6.84 on Thursday. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $7.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 152.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 410.8% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.