Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Terry Considine Purchases 150,000 Shares

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Terry Considine acquired 150,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $982,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Terry Considine also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 23rd, Terry Considine acquired 76,015 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $502,459.15.
Shares of AIV opened at $6.84 on Thursday. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $7.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.
About Apartment Investment and Management
Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
