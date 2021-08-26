APYSwap (APYS) One Day Volume Hits $1.39 Million

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular exchanges. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, APYSwap has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get APYSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00052737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00123307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $74.78 or 0.00156368 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,840.52 or 1.00041740 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $492.48 or 0.01029848 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.21 or 0.06591743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.