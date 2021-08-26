Aquamarine Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Aquamarine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 47,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,000. Alibaba Group makes up 5.1% of Aquamarine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 80,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. CLSA reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Erste Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.30.

Shares of BABA traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.40. The company had a trading volume of 280,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,341,744. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $152.80 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

