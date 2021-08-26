Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of AMBP opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $12.43.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile
Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.