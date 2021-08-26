Ares Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $786,110.00 (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, Ares Protocol has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0408 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $6.29 million and $786,110.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00051395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.01 or 0.00122798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.89 or 0.00154287 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,216.90 or 0.99943488 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $483.35 or 0.01023108 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.51 or 0.06624196 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,166,976 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

