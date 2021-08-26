ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys New Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $437.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.35. The stock has a market cap of $105.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $446.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

