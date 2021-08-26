ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $402,000 Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AON by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $280.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $282.58.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

AON has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.61.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

