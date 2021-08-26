ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 638 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

EPD stock opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

