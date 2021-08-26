ARGI Investment Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,035,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,341,000 after purchasing an additional 18,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,238,000 after acquiring an additional 289,584 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,371,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,232,000 after acquiring an additional 487,139 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,083,000 after acquiring an additional 166,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 848,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $68.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.08. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

