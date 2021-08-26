Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Markel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 133.3% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Markel by 33.3% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Markel by 14.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Markel by 3.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,272.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $913.04 and a 1-year high of $1,288.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,222.05.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

