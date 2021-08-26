Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $458.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $301.76 and a 52 week high of $462.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.67.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.00.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.