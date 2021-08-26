Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,284 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,247 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,130,000 after purchasing an additional 844,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,903,000 after purchasing an additional 607,050 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth $75,099,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth $67,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

ZEN opened at $123.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.76. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZEN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $5,283,866.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 840,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,219,247.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total transaction of $1,271,181.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,858,626.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,972 shares of company stock valued at $23,509,101. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

