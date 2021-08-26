ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stock Position Lifted by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 847.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,482 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $10,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.03. 3,376,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,204,640. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $81.33 and a 12 month high of $159.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.97.

