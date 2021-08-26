Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Separately, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Arko in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.81.

ARKO opened at $9.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.64 and a beta of 0.11. Arko has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Equities research analysts expect that Arko will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arko during the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Arko during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,850,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Arko by 398.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 45,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

