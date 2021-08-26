Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.60 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aroundtown presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.03 ($8.27).

Shares of AT1 stock opened at €6.33 ($7.45) on Wednesday. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 52-week high of €7.16 ($8.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.71.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

