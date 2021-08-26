Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €8.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) received a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.24% from the stock’s current price.

AT1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.03 ($8.27).

Shares of ETR AT1 opened at €6.33 ($7.45) on Thursday. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 12-month high of €7.16 ($8.42). The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €6.71.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

