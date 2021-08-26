Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires Shares of 52,306 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 52,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,549,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,769,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total value of $854,243.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $4,327,996.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,308 shares of company stock worth $32,029,490 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MPWR opened at $483.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.90. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.62 and a fifty-two week high of $491.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.70.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

