Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 21,316 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,316 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.20% of Chegg worth $23,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the second quarter worth $217,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Chegg by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Chegg by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 109,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chegg by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Chegg by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 16,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg stock opened at $80.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.84 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.59, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.66.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHGG shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

