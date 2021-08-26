Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys New Holdings in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,403,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,006,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 138,494.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 47,088 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SUMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $457,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sydney Carey sold 7,962 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $167,600.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 347,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,348,431. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

SUMO stock opened at $20.90 on Thursday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.64.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

