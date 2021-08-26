Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $39.08 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 488.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 555,793 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461,299 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in eBay were worth $39,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in eBay by 515.4% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 387.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in eBay by 117.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on eBay from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark raised their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.48.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,160 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY stock opened at $74.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.57. The company has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $76.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.