Artemis Investment Management LLP Increases Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145,763 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $44,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $604,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 25.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after buying an additional 18,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,112.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

WAL opened at $98.06 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $30.34 and a 12 month high of $109.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.38.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

WAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

