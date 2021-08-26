Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $37.01 Million in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 151,396 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,007,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.
salesforce.com stock opened at $260.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $241.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.21.
In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,174,530.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total transaction of $5,215,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.31.
salesforce.com Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
