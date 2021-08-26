Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $37.01 Million in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 151,396 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,007,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $260.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $241.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,174,530.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total transaction of $5,215,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.31.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

