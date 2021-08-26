Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New $22.21 Million Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 272,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 31.6% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $77.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

