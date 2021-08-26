Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 15,146 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 492,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $25,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 199.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in CIT Group during the first quarter valued at $94,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIT Group stock opened at $53.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.39. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $55.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

CIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.69.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

