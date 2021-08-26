Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases New Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 151,396 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,007,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.31.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $260.85 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.21. The company has a market cap of $241.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.