Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes $29.01 Million Position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,403,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,006,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 1.31% of Sumo Logic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 1,680.8% during the first quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,416,000 after buying an additional 2,773,274 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 176.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,327,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after buying an additional 846,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 1,648.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 703,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after buying an additional 663,299 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 288.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after buying an additional 537,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,956,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $56,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 24,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $461,016.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,630 shares of company stock worth $7,348,431 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $20.90 on Thursday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.64.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

