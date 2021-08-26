Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $123.67 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $183.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASND. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

