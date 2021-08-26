ASD Price Reaches $0.43 on Exchanges (BTMX)

ASD (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One ASD coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $323.34 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00053830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00052668 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.31 or 0.00779155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00100660 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (BTMX) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 743,385,577 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

