Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 327,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,041 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $14,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,807,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,382,000 after buying an additional 131,258 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

NYSE:CPB opened at $41.11 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.32.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

