Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,946 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,957 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $16,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $350.37 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $159.01 and a one year high of $364.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $323.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 EPS for the current year.

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

