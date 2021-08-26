Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $13,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of J. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,388,000 after acquiring an additional 14,324 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on J shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

J stock opened at $135.39 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

