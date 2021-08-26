Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,936 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $14,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB bought a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at $14,037,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 17.0% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 148,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in AMETEK by 5.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AMETEK by 10.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 608,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,738,000 after purchasing an additional 59,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at $1,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

AME stock opened at $136.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.90 and a 12 month high of $140.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

