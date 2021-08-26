Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 5,347 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 201,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,347 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $17,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSX. reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.44.

PSX opened at $72.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.66. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

